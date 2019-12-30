Henrico Humane Society celebrating 20th annual Pet Expo

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Humane Society will celebrate its 20th annual Pet Expo on Jan. 11.
More than 50 vendors will be onsite selling pet-related products and services such as stylish collars, an obedience trainer, toys and treats.
A full day of activities is scheduled including a pet parade, puppy races, dog contests, agility and lure courses, dog adoptions, caricatures and several silent auctions.
The Kid’s Area will have new activities including a bounce house, adoption stand with stuffed animals and a Vet Clinic where kids can get their new pet examined by a vet.
“Since Pet Expo began in 2000 more than 38,000 people have attended the event, which has netted more than $400,000 benefitting the pets in our care. We’re proud to be the longest-running event in Richmond where people can bring their pets to participate in a day of fun,” Event Organizer and HHS Vice President, Melissa Golden, said.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12. Children under 6 and pets are free.
Tickets can be purchased online for $8 prior to the event.
All proceeds benefit the Henrico Humane Society and help cover medical expenses for neglected and abused dogs and cats in their care.
For more information on the Pet Expo, visit their website, www.henricohumane.org.
