Teen charged with second-degree murder for fatally shooting man in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ7) - Lynchburg Police have charged a 15-year-old-boy with second-degree murder, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
According to Lynchburg Police, the suspect was charged for shooting and killing 31-year-old Darius Sanders Jr.
An outstanding juvenile detention order was also served to the suspect.
At 8:12 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2000 block of Hazel Street in Lynchburg for a report of malicious wounding.
When officers arrived, they found the 15-year-old boy shot once in the arm.
Shortly after, police found Saunders Jr. shot in the chest in the 600 block of Gum Street.
Officers and medics tried to save him but were not successful.
