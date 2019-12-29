1 suspect arrested in Virginia restaurant robbery, shooting

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) - One man has been arrested and another is still at large in a fatal shooting and robbery at a northern Virginia restaurant.
Prince William County Police said that Jordan Anderson of Manassas, was charged Sunday with one count of murder, along with malicious wounding and firearm charges.
Authorities also are looking for a Maryland man wanted for the crimes committed at a Denny’s on Thursday.
The man who died was picking up an order for a food delivery service. Police also say another person wounded is expected to survive.
The FBI said previously the Denny’s suspects were responsible for other recent robberies.
