Northeastern looks to extend streak vs JMU

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Northeastern has been fueled by senior leadership while James Madison has leaned on freshmen this year. For the Huskies, seniors Jordan Roland, Bolden Brace and Maxime Boursiquot have combined to account for 53 percent of the team's total scoring, including 56 percent of all Huskies points over their last five. On the other hand, freshmen Matt Lewis, Darius Banks and Michael Christmas have collectively scored 52 percent of James Madison's points this season.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Roland has connected on 40.9 percent of the 93 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 33 over the last five games. He's also converted 93 percent of his foul shots this season.