Man ejected, killed in single car crash in Dinwiddie

DINWIDDIE Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash at Depot Road (Route 644) and Asbury Road (Route 652) Saturday.
Police say a Andre Hudson, 38, of Petersburg, was driving a Nissan Altima on Depot Road, when he ran off the street and struck multiple trees.
Officers say he wasn’t wearing his seat belt, and was flown to the hospital, with life-threatening injuries.
Franklin Davis, 62, was riding in the front seat and was ejected from the vehicle. Davis did not survive, and passed at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seat belt.
Officers say charges are pending, as the crash team continues to investigate.
