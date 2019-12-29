Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

STUN GUN-POLICE SHOOTING
Police: Man fatally shot in struggle at Virginia apartment
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Authorities in a Virginia city say a man was shot and killed by police during a struggle in his apartment when the man grabbed a stun gun and used it on officers. Newport News police says it happened Friday evening after officers went to the unidentified man's residence with plans to charge him with abusing and tying up 911 lines. The police chief says a struggle occurred and the man was being tased when he grabbed the stun gun and used in on two or three officers. The shooting is under investigation and prosecutors also will be involved.
CANNING PLANT-FIRE
Virginia plant fire ruled accidental, causes $4M in damages
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Officials say a fire at a western Virginia can manufacturing plant caused $4 million in damages and led to injuries for two firefighters. News outlets report the Ardagh Group plant in north Roanoke County was extinguished by early Saturday. One firefighter was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, while another was treated at the scene for a back injury. No employees were injured. The fire has been ruled accidental and caused heavy smoke and water damage. Ardagh is a food and beverage packing company based in Luxembourg that opened the plant in 2014.
COALFIELDS-STATE PARK
Southwest Virginia river the star of new state park
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — As much of central Appalachia looks to reinvent itself amid the decline of coal, community leaders in southwest Virginia say they’re seeing some early success from a focus on another natural resource. The Clinch River, which flows for about 130 miles through four mountainous Virginia counties before crossing into Tennessee, is the centerpiece of one of Virginia’s newest state parks, thanks to a yearslong grassroots effort. Advocates say the park that’s still under development will help protect the river, a biodiversity hot spot, and support a growing regional outdoor recreation and tourism industry.
BICYCLIST-TRAIN
Virginia cyclist dies after collision with passenger train
SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a bicyclist was killed after a collision with an Amtrak train in southeastern Virginia. News outlets report Kerry L. Hawkins was pronounced dead at the scene at the Suffolk railroad crossing where he was struck early Friday evening. An Amtrak spokeswoman says the train had 135 passengers and was heading to Norfolk when the collision occurred. There were no reported injuries on the train, which resumed service late Friday. The roadway and the railroad crossing were closed for several hours. Suffolk officials and Amtrak were still investigating the details of what happened.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Police: Victim of Virginia hit-and-run is 89-year-old woman
HENRICO, Va. (AP) — Police in a central Virginia county are looking for a motorist whom they believe struck and killed an 89-year-old pedestrian. Authorities say the body of Rosa Brown was found Friday morning against a white picket fence, close to where she lived in Henrico County. Police are trying to determine when Brown exactly was hit. Officers haven't determined whether heavy fog was a factor in the crash or the body's delayed discovery. The collision marked the 10th pedestrian fatality this year in Henrico County. Virginia government data shows the county has surpassed every other Richmond-area locality in pedestrian deaths two years in a row.
AP-US-TERROR-WATCHLIST
Judge orders government to make changes to terror watchlist
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the government to make changes to its watchlist of more than 1 million people whose inclusion marks them as “known or suspected terrorists.” But the order issued last week by Judge Anthony Trenga in Alexandria gives the government the first chance to craft those changes. The revisions are required after a Muslim civil-rights group won a ruling earlier this year that the list violates the constitutional rights of those placed on it. The plaintiffs had hoped the judge would order specific, sweeping changes. For now, though, Trenga has told the government to propose changes that will be submitted to him for review.
STUDENT PROTESTS-EXCUSED ABSENCE
Virginia school system to allow students day off to protest
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — One of the largest school districts in the United States will allow students one excused absence per school year to participate in civic activities such as protests. News outlets report Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia plans to start the process Jan. 27, 2020. School officials say students in seventh through 12th grades can use the day for civic engagement activities such as attending marches or meeting with lawmakers. Some experts say skipping school to attend protests tends to favor liberal causes. Students must give two days notice before they take the day off and need permission from a parent or guardian.
AP-US-WAWA-DATA-BREACH
Wawa facing lawsuits over data breach at all of its stores
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Wawa convenience store chain is facing a wave of lawsuits over a data breach that affected its 850 locations along the East Coast. Pennsylvania-based Wawa Inc. says it discovered malware on its payment processing servers this month before stopping the breach Dec. 12. Wawa officials believe the malware had been collecting card numbers, customer names and other data since as early as March. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Friday that at least six lawsuits seeking class-action status have been filed in federal court in Philadelphia. A Wawa spokesman declined to comment on the pending litigation.