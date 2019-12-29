Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the government to make changes to its watchlist of more than 1 million people whose inclusion marks them as “known or suspected terrorists.” But the order issued last week by Judge Anthony Trenga in Alexandria gives the government the first chance to craft those changes. The revisions are required after a Muslim civil-rights group won a ruling earlier this year that the list violates the constitutional rights of those placed on it. The plaintiffs had hoped the judge would order specific, sweeping changes. For now, though, Trenga has told the government to propose changes that will be submitted to him for review.