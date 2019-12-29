Conference play starts for William & Mary, Elon

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: William & Mary has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Elon has leaned on freshmen. For the Tribe, seniors Nathan Knight, Andy Van Vliet, Bryce Barnes and Tyler Hamilton have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team's scoring, including 64 percent of all points over its last five. On the other hand, freshmen Hunter Woods, Hunter McIntosh and Zac Ervin have collectively scored 42 percent of Elon's points this season, including 49 percent of the team's points over its last five games.NATHAN IS A FORCE: Knight has connected on 35 percent of the 40 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 17 over the last five games. He's also converted 69.7 percent of his foul shots this season.