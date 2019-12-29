Allen & Allen partners with Lyft to provide a ‘Sober Ride Home’ this New Year’s Eve

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For the eighth consecutive year, the law firm of Allen & Allen is offering a safe way to travel on New Years, with the firm’s Sober Ride Home program.
Allen & Allen will partner with Lyft to cover the fare for up to $50 on a ride home within 20 miles of Richmond.
“We can make a difference in the safety of our communities by providing a sober ride home this holiday,” says Edward L. Allen, President of the Allen Law Firm. “We have been protecting the injured for more than a hundred years, including the victims of drunk driving. Please, don’t drink and drive.”
Ride Details
If you are in the Richmond metro area and need a safe way home, Allen & Allen will pay up to $50 for your Lyft ride. To access the Sober Ride, follow these steps:
- Download the Lyft app on your phone and follow Allen & Allen on Facebook at facebook.com/allen.and.allen.
- On New Year’s Eve, visit our Facebook page at either 10 p.m., 11 p.m. or 12 a.m. to retrieve that hour’s code. The code may be downloaded by 150 people each hour.
- Enter the code in the Lyft ‘Promos’ tab
Reminder: These Sober Rides only apply to those going home within 20 miles of Richmond.
