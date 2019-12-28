Virginia Tech preps for Belk Bowl

CHARLOTTE, NC (WWBT) - The Hokies football team hit the practice field for the first time today in preparation for the Belk Bowl against Kentucky.
The team is following a similar schedule to it’s last Belk Bowl appearance in 2016 when Tech erased a 24-point halftime deficit to take down Arkansas.
It was a disappointing end to the regular season for the Hokies, who lost out on a chance to take the ACC Coastal at the hands of the Wahoos.
“We’re similar to Kentucky I think in some ways in that they have a bunch of guys coming back next year,” Virginia Tech Head Coach, Justin Fuente, said. “We have a large portion of our squad coming back, so we want to put the focus on our improvement, pushing forward to next year, while sending our seniors out the right way.”
The Belk Bowl will be on Dec. 30 at 8 p.m at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
