UMES visits Virginia Tech

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Maryland Eastern Shore's Ty Gibson, Da'Shawn Phillip and Glen Anderson have collectively accounted for 35 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 36 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.GIFTED GIBSON: Gibson has connected on 31.7 percent of the 60 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 27 over the last five games. He's also made 73.1 percent of his foul shots this season.