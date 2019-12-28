On This Day: The 28th President of the United States is born in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day, Dec. 28, 1856, the man who would go on to become the 28th President of the United States is born in Staunton, Virginia.
Thomas Woodrow Wilson only lived in the state for the first 16 months of his life, but always considered it his home.
His family moved to Georgia before the Civil War, and Wilson is considered the only U.S. president to be considered a Confederate citizen prior to being elected to the nation’s highest office.
You can learn more about Wilson’s life and the few times he returned to Virginia in this week’s episode of the How We Got Here podcast:
