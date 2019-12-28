Restaurant Report: Taking a look at our top Hall of Fame winners

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With the new year just days away, we’re looking back on some of the best of the best Hall of Fame restaurants around RVA!
Back in April, we took you to the Dairy Bar. This Hall of Fame winner offers classic diner fare and ice cream in Scott’s Addition and it’s been open since 1946.
When we visited, their past six inspections were flawless.
“We work day in and day out to make sure first and foremost the food is safe to eat we love our customers and we want to take care of them every day,” said William Webb, co-owner.
In July we visited Taylor’s. It’s a sports bar and grill on East Millridge Parkway in Midlothian. When we were there, the restaurant had three perfect inspections in one year.
“I have a good team, everyone does their part, and that’s what makes it work,” said Tyrone Workman.
A month after that we went to Moore Street Café, located on West Moore Street in Scott’s Addition.
“It’s a fun little upbeat kind of retro diner,” said owner Charlie Hughes.
The building has been a restaurant for about 75 years but has only held the name Moore Street Café for about 20.
When we visited, the restaurant’s past four inspections had no issues.
“We have to get good scores and stay open. To make these people happy,” said Hughes.
And finally, in October we did a special food truck edition of the restaurant report.
We looked at Tiffany’s Food Truck; when we were there, the food truck had two perfect inspections in the seven months it had been open!
Their top seller is the deep-fried cheesesteak burrito.
Congrats to all of our hall of fame award winners this year!
Here’s to a happy, healthy, and clean 2020.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.