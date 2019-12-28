Pickup driver charged with reckless driving after crashing into car on I-95

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A pickup driver was charged with reckless driving after crashing into a car on Interstate 95.
Virginia State Police were called to a crash in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Willis Road around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
According to police, Jim Cook, 61, was driving a pickup hauling a trailer of wood when he lost control, hitting another car and forcing it to turn around on the road.
Cook was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. He’s charged with reckless driving for failing to maintain control and several equipment violations
The other driver involved was not injured.
