Oklahoma man arrested after hitting trooper vehicles during chase down I-95

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - Virginia State Police arrested an Oklahoma man after he led troopers on a chase down Interstate 95, striking several vehicles.
A trooper attempted to stop a driver in a Chevrolet Silverado who was traveling erratically in the northbound lanes and on the shoulder in Hanover County around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.
The driver refused to stop and continued driving north on I-95, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph.
Police attempted to stop the driver using a spike strip in Fredericksburg, but he refused to stop. Before continuing north, the driver crashed into trooper’s patrol vehicles.
A second spike strip was used to stop the driver near mile marker 149, but he kept driving. Police say that’s when the driver once again crashed into a trooper vehicle - this time, he rear-ended one several times before being forced to stop in Prince William County.
The driver of the pickup truck then tried to flee the scene on foot but was taken into custody minutes later.
Steven C. Martin, 53, of Panama, Ok., is charged with malicious wounding, eluding police, DUI and resisting arrest in Prince William County. Additional charges are pending in other jurisdictions.
Martin and one of the troopers were taken to Sentara Hospital in Woodbridge, Va., for treatment of minor injuries.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.