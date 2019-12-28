Governor Northam announces suicide prevention program for veterans

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced today a new pilot program to help prevent suicide and close gaps in access to care for service members, veterans, and their families.
The pilot program is part of the Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide, which Virginia joined along with Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Montana, New Hampshire and Texas.
The program will run through September 2020.
“As an Army veteran, I know firsthand the challenges that our service members may face while on active duty, in their transition to civilian life, and beyond,” Governor Ralph Northam said. “That’s why I’ve made it a priority to ensure Virginia is equipped to provide quality behavioral health and supports, and that our veterans have access to them. This pilot program will help save lives, and it will help service providers better understand the needs of service members, veterans and their families."
The program will address the following issues, among others:
- Cultural Competency: Enhancing cultural awareness and communication between military-related and civilian healthcare providers. Only 8 percent of behavioral health providers who are not affiliated with the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) or TRICARE medical systems report having high military cultural competency, according to a RAND report.
- Education: Increasing awareness among community providers about the number of SMVF they are serving and the resources available to them.
- Efficiency: Reducing duplicative efforts and gaps in community programs and services resulting from a lack of collaboration.
The Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide team is working with a diverse group of agencies, who are voluntarily stepping up without additional resources.
VISR Pilot participants include:
Hospitals:
- Augusta Health
- Ballad Health Clearview
- Ballad Health Ridgeview
- Carilion Clinic
- Dominion
- John Randolph
- Lewis Gale
- Mary Washington/Snowden at Fredericksburg
- Novant Health
- Poplar Springs
- Sentara Norfolk
- Sentara Virginia Beach
- University of Virginia
- Virginia Beach Psychiatric
- Williamsburg Place (The Pavilion and Farley Center)
Community Services Boards:
- Alleghany Highlands Community Services
- Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare
- Eastern Shore Community Services Board
- Goochland Powhatan Community Services Board
- Henrico Area Mental Health and Developmental Services
- Middle Peninsula–Northern Neck Community Services Board
- Mount Rogers Community Services Board
- New River Valley Community Services
- Piedmont Community Services
- Rappahannock Area Community Services Board
- Richmond Behavioral Health Authority
- Valley Community Services Board
- Western Tidewater Community Services Board
Virginia Department of Social Services and social services departments in the following localities:
- Chesterfield-Colonial Heights
- Hampton
- Hanover
- Hopewell
- Middlesex
- New Kent
Virginia Department of Health and the following local health districts:
- Cumberland Plateau
- Lenowisco
- Lord Fairfax
- New River
- Piedmont
Virginia Department of Veterans Services (Virginia Veteran and Family Support Program; Benefits Services) and the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at The Up Center.
Virginia’s interagency team has trained more than 500 community service providers in military cultural competency and suicide prevention, hosting six statewide Military Culture and Suicide Prevention Summits.
Military service members, veterans and family members who are in crisis or having thoughts of suicide and those who are in crisis can call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.