Motorcycle crash in Chesterfield, motorcyclist sustains life threatening injuries

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle.
The crash occurred near the 13800 block of Hull Street Road around 10:30 p.m.
An adult male motorcyclist was driving eastbound on Hull Street Road when he collided with another vehicle traveling in the same direction.
The motorcycle driver was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The crash is under investigation.
