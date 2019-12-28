Motorcycle crash in Chesterfield, motorcyclist sustains life threatening injuries

By Adrianna Hargrove | December 27, 2019 at 11:57 PM EST - Updated December 28 at 12:00 AM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle.

The crash occurred near the 13800 block of Hull Street Road around 10:30 p.m.

An adult male motorcyclist was driving eastbound on Hull Street Road when he collided with another vehicle traveling in the same direction.

The motorcycle driver was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

