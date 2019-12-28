Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-TERROR-WATCHLIST
Judge orders government to make changes to terror watchlist
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the government to make changes to its watchlist of more than 1 million people whose inclusion marks them as “known or suspected terrorists.” But the order issued last week by Judge Anthony Trenga in Alexandria gives the government the first chance to craft those changes. The revisions are required after a Muslim civil-rights group won a ruling earlier this year that the list violates the constitutional rights of those placed on it. The plaintiffs had hoped the judge would order specific, sweeping changes. For now, though, Trenga has told the government to propose changes that will be submitted to him for review.
STUDENT PROTESTS-EXCUSED ABSENCE
Virginia school system to allow students day off to protest
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — One of the largest school districts in the United States will allow students one excused absence per school year to participate in civic activities such as protests. News outlets report Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia plans to start the process Jan. 27, 2020. School officials say students in seventh through 12th grades can use the day for civic engagement activities such as attending marches or meeting with lawmakers. Some experts say skipping school to attend protests tends to favor liberal causes. Students must give two days notice before they take the day off and need permission from a parent or guardian.
AP-US-NEWSEUM-CLOSING-
Newseum hailed free press, but got beaten by free museums
WASHINGTON (AP) — It opened in 2008, just in time for the economic recession that devastated American newspapers. Now Washington's Newseum is shutting down for good on Tuesday. It's a private museum dedicated to exploring modern history as told through the eyes of journalists. Administrators say they are proud of their work but found it difficult to compete with a city full of free museums while charging $25 for an adult ticket. The Freedom Forum is an educational foundation that's been running the Newseum. It says it will find other ways to continue its work, like smaller travelling exhibits in airports and regional museums around the country.
AP-US-WAWA-DATA-BREACH
Wawa facing lawsuits over data breach at all of its stores
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Wawa convenience store chain is facing a wave of lawsuits over a data breach that affected its 850 locations along the East Coast. Pennsylvania-based Wawa Inc. says it discovered malware on its payment processing servers this month before stopping the breach Dec. 12. Wawa officials believe the malware had been collecting card numbers, customer names and other data since as early as March. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Friday that at least six lawsuits seeking class-action status have been filed in federal court in Philadelphia. A Wawa spokesman declined to comment on the pending litigation.
BC-VA-ARMED ROBBERY-FATAL SHOOTING
FBI: Deadly Denny's shooting was 4th target in robbery spree
MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — The FBI says two suspects in a fatal shooting at a Denny's in Virginia are also responsible for three other robberies in the Washington suburbs. The FBI said Friday that the duo robbed a bowling alley, a motel and a convenience store in northern Virginia in the days before they robbed the Denny's. The agency described the men as being in their late teens or early 20s. Police said the men killed a DoorDash delivery driver and wounded another man at a Denny's in Manassas early Thursday morning.
COAST GUARD DEATH-COURT MARTIAL
Coast Guard seaman headed to court martial over Alaska death
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says a seaman will face a court martial on murder and other charges in the death of a fellow seaman during a night of drinking in Alaska. Ethan Tucker is charged with the January death of 19-year-old Seaman Ethan Kelch of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Military prosecutors allege the 21-year-old Tucker, of Ludington, Michigan, beat Kelch and left him in frigid water, where he drowned. During an October hearing, a lawyer for Tucker said a bystander took video that night showing Tucker’s efforts to get Kelch out of the water. The lawyer said he is confident his client will be vindicated.
AP-VA-PRISON CELL PHONE
Inmate's smuggled-in cell phone could extend prison term
PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — A prison inmate in Virginia was set to be released after serving a three-year sentence. But then he was charged with possessing a smuggled-in cell phone. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Kevin Lavon Smith has a sentencing hearing on Monday that could keep him in jail for many more months to come. Prosecutors are asking for an additional year in prison. His lawyer says he deserves time served. Smith's lawyer said he owed a debt to prisoners who persuaded him to smuggle in the phone.
HOMICIDE-HUSBAND CHARGED
Husband accused of murder in connection to wife's death
HILLSVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been accused of killing his wife days after she was found dead. News outlets report 36-year-old Marcus Anthony Bolen of Hillsville was arrested Thursday. The sheriff's office had obtained probable cause and warrants for murder and felony child neglect on Tuesday. Authorities say 30-year-old Cassandra Lauren Bolen was found dead in a home Sunday. Officials determined her cause of death was homicide. Marcus Bolen is in jail without bond. It's unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.