Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin has decided to skip NHL All-Star Weekend for the second year in a row. Ovechkin was voted in as Metropolitan Division captain by fans. The 34-year-old opted for rest and preparation for the second half of the season and playoffs over the trip to St. Louis. Ovechkin will be suspended one game for skipping All-Star festivities. Ovechkin's seven All-Star appearances trail only Chicago's Patrick Kane's eight for the most among active players. The Capitals should have Norris Trophy front-running defenseman John Carlson as their All-Star representative in late January.
WASHINGTON (AP) — T.J. Oshie scored in overtime to help the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1. Oshie scored on the power play with 1:47 left in overtime. Oshie's goal ended an 0 for 19 power-play drought. Washington remained the only NHL team without back-to-back regulation losses this season. The Blue Jackets had their winning streak snapped at five. Columbus got a goal by rookie Jakob Lilja to extend its point streak to nine games. Capitals rookie goaltender Ilya Samsonov made 27 saves in his first career start against the Blue Jackets. Carl Hagelin scored his first goal of the season for Washington.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Freshman Sam Howell threw for three touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass to help North Carolina beat Temple 55-13 in the Military Bowl. Howell completed 25 of 34 passes and ran for 53 yards to help the Tar Heels secure their first bowl victory since 2013. North Carolina was 4-6 before winning its last two regular-season games to qualify for a bowl bid. Temple has gone to a bowl game five years in a row — and lost four of them. North Carolina led 20-6 at halftime and pulled away with a 21-point third quarter.
EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Jalen Gibbs scored a season-high 27 points, and Vado Morse added 22 points and six rebounds as Mount St. Mary's easily beat Coppin State 79-55. Mount St. Mary's made a season-high 14 3-pointers with six by Gibbs and five from Morse. The duo combined to go 11 of 21 from 3-point range after shooting 9 for 44 (21%) from distance over the previous four games. Damian Chong Qui had 10 points for Mount St. Mary's. Malik Jefferson grabbed 10 rebounds. Koby Thomas had 17 points for the Eagles. Kamar McKnight added 16 points and seven rebounds.