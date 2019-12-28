Colonial Heights police urge community to lock doors after string of car break-ins, vandalism

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Colonial Heights police are investigating a string of car break-ins and acts of vandalism that happened on the night of Christmas into Thursday morning.
The break-ins happened on James Avenue, Walnut Avenue, Mac Arthur Avenue and Honey Creek Court in Colonial Heights. Sergeant Renee Walters says most of the incidents happened because the vehicle doors were unlocked.
“We had about eight calls where either something was taken or vehicles were entered and gone through here in the city,” said Walters. “Luckily there were not a lot of larcenies, but there were some vehicles that had their doors locked and those locked vehicles had their doors damaged.”
Roland and Lorri Hudson were one of the victims whose vehicle was damaged after an attempted break-in.
“It’s kind of disheartening when you come outside and you see something like that where somebody would just come out here and vandalize everything that you work hard for,” said Roland.
“You don’t feel safe in your own home anymore,” said Lorri.
The Hudson’s say that in 15 years of living in Colonial Heights they have never experienced anything like this. Rolan says he first noticed his truck was damaged after seeing police outside their home the morning after Christmas.
“I happened to walk down beside my truck and noticed that a cinder block had been thrown at the side of my truck I guess where they were trying to break into it,” said Roland.
The Hudson’s 2016 Ford F-350 sustained nearly over $1,100 in damages to the body and window scratching.
Michelle Carpenter’s vehicle had its passenger side window smashed in with a brick paver. The total cost of repairs is still being determined. Carpenter says there was a concealed firearm in her car, but it wasn’t stolen.
The Hudson’s believe the thief was also was trying to get to their weapons. "Now every day I come home from hunting I might have to take the stuff out...
Since the incident, the Hudson’s have spent hundreds of dollars on surveillance cameras and motion-detector floodlights.
“Now you have to make your house a fortress just to keep people from trying to steal the things that you work for,” said Roland.
“You’re going to hundreds of dollars of damage to somebody’s vehicle fro a handful of change that won’t even buy you a coke, it’s ridiculous,” said Lorri.
Authorities urge people in the city to keep their doors locked, and valuable items out of the vehicles entirely. If you have any information about these please call the police department at (804)520-9300. Colonial Height police are also encouraging residents and businesses with surveillance cameras to register them to assist in the city’s ‘Operation Public Eye,’ initiative. For information click HERE.
