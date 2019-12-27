Virginia ABC introduces 47 new products for 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority will add 47 new products to its extensive catalog of more than 3,000 distilled spirits, Virginia wines and mixers.
“In the New Year, we’re providing our customers with a wide selection of these popular products by stocking our shelves with 21 varieties of canned, ready to drink cocktails that are pre-mixed with vodka, bourbon, whiskey or tequila including High Noon Sun Sips, Jim Beam Bourbon and Cola, Joia Spirit and Sauza Agua Fuerte," Travis Hill, Virginia ABC Chief Executive Officer, said.
Other new items pay tribute to a unique individual, place or event:
- Cruzan honors the resilient spirit of the U.S Virgin Islands after Hurricane Maria with their Hurricane Proof Rum.
- Old Forester Craft Whiskey 1910 is in tribute to the aftermath of a distillery fire in 1910.
- The Real McCoy 12 Year Rum is named after a pioneer rumrunner of the Prohibition era.
- Tin Cup American Rye Whiskey’s bold spice taste is a tribute to American miners who drank rye whiskey out of tin cups after a hard day’s work.
- The Dead Rabbit Irish Whiskey is named after a bar in New York City’s lower Manhattan.
Five new products are made in Virginia: Laird’s 10th Generation Apple Brandy Bottled in Bond 5 Year (Albemarle County), Virago 151 Rum (Richmond), and Trump Sauvignon Blanc (Charlottesville) and freeze-dried lemon and lime cocktail garnishes from Buoys (Richmond).
A full listing of the new products and their descriptions can be found in the January-March edition of Spirited Virginia magazine, available in stores and online and in Virginia ABC’s online product catalog at www.abc.virginia.gov.
