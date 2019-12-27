UVA arrives for Orange Bowl

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL. (WWBT) - The University of Virginia football team arrives in South Florida to begin their final stretch of Orange Bowl preparations.
UVA’s football team was welcomed to Fort Lauderdale, which makes their Orange Bowl berth surreal.
“Seeing all of this, it really makes you feel like we are finally here,” Bryce Perkins, UVA Senior Quarterback said. “We have been anxious to get here and compete after the loss in the ACC Championship. We have been eager to get back and play football again.”
The bowl committee rolling out the orange carpet, but the Cavaliers know they need to walk that fine line between enjoying the experience and focusing on the business at hand.
“The Bowl experience and especially the Orange Bowl experience is an educational and life-transforming event for all our players,” Bronco Mendenhall, UVA Head Coach, said. “That’s part of what college is but so is preparing and performing well when you have an opportunity.”
This gives UVA a chance to make history and pave a new road with an Orange Bowl win over Florida and cement a legacy.
“This year we have broken through a lot of barriers and I think it would be huge for us moving forward the momentum for next year and everything that we are trying to accomplish at UVA,” Hall said.
The Cavaliers hold their first practice in South Florida tomorrow afternoon at Florida Atlantic University.
