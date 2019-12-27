Richmond Police investigating city’s ninth shooting since Christmas Eve

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A shooting victim is recovering after being injured in Richmond’s ninth shooting since Christmas Eve.
Officers were called to the 3300 block of Bunch Place in the Creighton Court community for a reported shooting just before 1 a.m. on Friday.
Arriving officers located a victim with a gunshot wound to the upper thigh. Medics transported the victim to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Since Christmas Eve, 9 people have been shot in the city, 3 fatally.
Anyone with information about this latest shooting should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
