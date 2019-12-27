Restaurant’s liquor license suspended after shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia ABC issued an Order of Summary Suspension to Wing Bar in Richmond following an investigation of a fatal quadruple shooting on Dec. 25 in front of the establishment.
Wing Bar’s license suspension will remain in effect pending the results of a formal investigation and any resulting proceedings for disciplinary review.
Virginia ABC believes that there is a continued threat to public safety at this establishment and these actions are necessary to protect the health, safety and welfare of the public.
Virginia ABC Bureau of Law Enforcement is working with the Richmond Police Department and conducting a formal investigation.
Because of the ongoing investigation, the Virginia ABC cannot provide additional information about the investigation at this time.
