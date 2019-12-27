Police investigating deadly pedestrian crash in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash in Henrico.
The incident happened along East Laburnum Avenue and Bolling Road near the Mechanicsville Turnpike.
Police said they were called just after 9 a.m. for an unknown problem. That’s when they found an older woman on the sidewalk.
Police believe a car hit the woman and did not stay at the scene. Officials are working to identify the vehicle.
Investigators are unsure when the incident occurred.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-501-5000 or 804-780-1000.
