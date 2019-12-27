News to know for Dec. 27: 9 people shot since Christmas Eve; crews battle large blaze; Va. lawmaker wants to better define ‘milk’

Richmond Police investigating shooting in Creighton Court. (Source: NBC12)
December 27, 2019 at 7:27 AM EST - Updated December 27 at 7:27 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.

Holiday Violence

Since Christmas Eve, nine people have been shot in the city, three fatally.

On Christmas Eve, two people were shot on the city’s southside. Then on Christmas morning, a quadruple shooting left one person dead. Also on Christmas night, a shooting happened in Gilpin Court where two people were killed. The latest shooting happened on early Friday morning after a person was shot in the leg.

Louisa Fire

Multiple fire agencies responded to a blaze in Louisa County on Thursday.

Crews arrived on the scene at Audreys Lane around 4 p.m. to find two cars, an RV, a jet ski and an acre of wooded area engulfed.

Crews worked for more than an hour to put out the blaze.

The cause is still being investigated but officials believe it was started by a nearby burn pile that was still lit.
Deadly Armed Robbery

The search is on for two suspects after a deadly armed robbery at a Denny’s in northern Virginia.

Prince William County Police say two armed men entered the restaurant in Manassas, early Thursday morning - demanding money from employees and customers.

Before leaving, the suspects shot two people. One of those victims was a delivery driver - who was picking up an order for Doordash. He later died from his injuries.

Tessa Majors Suspect

After searching for nearly a week, New York police say they’ve caught up with a teenager wanted in the murder of Tessa Majors

The student from Charlottesville was stabbed to death in an apparent robbery, at a New York City park.

Police believe he is one of three people involved in the stabbing.

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of Barnard College student Tessa Rane Majors, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation.
Definition of “Milk”

A Virginia lawmaker wants to narrow the definition of “milk.”

Virginia Beach Republican Del. Barry Knight is pushing legislation that would define milk as something that comes only from a “healthy hooved animal.”

The measure would ban makers of increasingly popular products like soy milk and almond milk from marketing their products as “milk.”

Knight said he’s trying to protect the state’s dairy farmers, but opponents of the bill say the legislation is unnecessary and hurts competition.

From Mother Nature's constant stressors to trade turmoil to say that 2019 has been a challenging year for producers would be an understatement.
New Products

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority will add 47 new products to its extensive catalog of more than 3,000 distilled spirits, Virginia wines and mixers

Check out the list, here.

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority will add 47 new products to its extensive catalog of more than 3,000 distilled spirits, Virginia wines and mixers.
Final Thought

“There’s a way to do it better - find it.” - Thomas A. Edison

