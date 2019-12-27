News to know for Dec. 27: 9 people shot since Christmas Eve; crews battle large blaze; Va. lawmaker wants to better define ‘milk’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
Holiday Violence
Since Christmas Eve, nine people have been shot in the city, three fatally.
On Christmas Eve, two people were shot on the city’s southside. Then on Christmas morning, a quadruple shooting left one person dead. Also on Christmas night, a shooting happened in Gilpin Court where two people were killed. The latest shooting happened on early Friday morning after a person was shot in the leg.
Louisa Fire
Crews arrived on the scene at Audreys Lane around 4 p.m. to find two cars, an RV, a jet ski and an acre of wooded area engulfed.
Crews worked for more than an hour to put out the blaze.
Deadly Armed Robbery
The search is on for two suspects after a deadly armed robbery at a Denny’s in northern Virginia.
Prince William County Police say two armed men entered the restaurant in Manassas, early Thursday morning - demanding money from employees and customers.
Before leaving, the suspects shot two people. One of those victims was a delivery driver - who was picking up an order for Doordash. He later died from his injuries.
Tessa Majors Suspect
After searching for nearly a week, New York police say they’ve caught up with a teenager wanted in the murder of Tessa Majors
The student from Charlottesville was stabbed to death in an apparent robbery, at a New York City park.
Police believe he is one of three people involved in the stabbing.
Definition of “Milk”
Virginia Beach Republican Del. Barry Knight is pushing legislation that would define milk as something that comes only from a “healthy hooved animal.”
The measure would ban makers of increasingly popular products like soy milk and almond milk from marketing their products as “milk.”
Knight said he’s trying to protect the state’s dairy farmers, but opponents of the bill say the legislation is unnecessary and hurts competition.
New Products
The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority will add 47 new products to its extensive catalog of more than 3,000 distilled spirits, Virginia wines and mixers
Check out the list, here.
Final Thought
“There’s a way to do it better - find it.” - Thomas A. Edison
