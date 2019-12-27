Man currently in jail to be indicted for Richmond murder

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said a man currently in prison is to be indicted for a Richmond murder that happened in September.
Trequan D. James, 25, is incarcerated at Riverside Regional Jail, where he will be served with his indictments for the murder of Jamal Ellis.
Police were called to the 700 block of Spaine Street on Sept. 22 for a shooting. At the scene, they found Ellis with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
