Man accused of pretending to be police officer, raping woman

Man accused of pretending to be police officer, raping woman
A Maryland man is accused of pretending to be a police officer and then raping a woman he met online. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press | December 27, 2019 at 8:55 AM EST - Updated December 27 at 8:56 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) - A Maryland man is accused of pretending to be a police officer and then raping a woman he met online.

News outlets report 23-year-old Michael Crutchfield II has been arrested on charges including first- and second-degree rape and perverted practice.

Prince George’s County police said Thursday that officers responded to a D.C. hospital on Christmas Eve for a reported sexual assault.

Investigators learned the woman and Crutchfield had met on a dating app and arranged for him to pick her up from her home.

Police say he drove her to a parking garage where he falsely identified himself as a police officer, threatened her with a gun and assaulted her.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Submit a news tip.