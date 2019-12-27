Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ARMED ROBBERY-FATAL SHOOTING
DoorDash driver killed in robbery at Virginia restaurant
MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — Police say an armed robbery at a northern Virginia restaurant has left a DoorDash delivery driver dead and a second man wounded. Prince William County police say two armed men entered a Denny's early Thursday morning in Manassas and demanded property from customers and employees. Two men were shot before the suspects got away. Fifty-six-year-old Yusuf Ozgur of Manassas died as a result of his injuries. He was there to pick up a delivery. The other wounded man was hospitalized for serious injuries but is expected to survive. Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the suspects' arrest.
States are on front lines of 2020 election-security efforts
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — Local officials once had limited responsibilities on election days. They'd keep track of who might show up at the polling stations and ensure all the equipment and supplies were in place. Now they're on the front lines of efforts to defend U.S. elections from an attack by Russia, China or other foreign threats. The federal government will be gathering intelligence and scanning systems for suspicious cyber activity in the 2020 election. But it will be state and county officials on the ground, charged with identifying and dealing with any hostile acts. Officials from 24 states recently attended election-security training held by the Defending Digital Democracy Project in Virginia.
2 charged with embezzling $50K from youth soccer club
ALDIE, Va. (AP) — A former youth soccer club coach in northern Virginia and his wife are accused of embezzling more than $50,000 from the club. News outlets report 40-year-old Jeffrey J. Kern and 46-year-old Berkeley C. Kern surrendered to authorities this month. They have since posted bail and been released from custody. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says the Kerns had access to the bank accounts for several club travel teams. Deputies say the Kerns used some of the funds for personal use between 2015 and December 2018. The club's founder says Jeffery Kern left the group at the same time an oversight committee started an internal probe.
Newseum hailed free press, but got beaten by free museums
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Newseum — a private museum dedicated to exploring modern history as told through the eyes of journalists — is closing its doors after 11 years. The Newseum will close for good Tuesday. Administrators say they are proud of their work but found it difficult to compete with a city full of free museums while charging $25 for an adult ticket. The Freedom Forum, an educational foundation that runs the museum, says it will find other ways to continue its work, like smaller travelling exhibits in airports and regional museums around the country.
Police still searching for body of woman killed 9 months ago
ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say they're still searching for the body of a woman who police say was killed by a carnival worker nine months ago. The Bristol Herald Courier reported Tuesday that Athina Hopson is believed to have been shot and killed in March in a far western corner of rural Virginia. She was from Johnson City, Tennessee. James Michael Wright is facing murder charges stemming from Hopson's death as well as the death's of two other women he met through a traveling show. Police say that Wright told them that Hopson’s body fell from his truck while crossing a river bridge.
Fire Captain: 74-year-old woman burned while lighting candle
DEALE, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say a 74-year-old woman was flown to a burn center after her face was severely wounded while lighting a candle. Deale fire department spokesman Capt. Russ Davies told The Capital Gazette that the woman arrived at the station around 6 p.m. Christmas evening. She told paramedics her face was injured earlier that day as she tried to light a candle. Davies says the woman's facial burns were significant but weren't believed to be life-threatening. Paramedics determined she should be flown to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore. The woman's current condition wasn't immediately released.
Virginia lawmaker seeks to limit the definition of 'milk'
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia lawmaker wants to narrow the definition of milk as something that comes only from a “healthy hooved animal." The Virginian Pilot reports that Virginia Beach Republican Del. Barry Knight is pushing legislation that would ban makers of increasingly popular products like soy milk and almond milk from marketing their products as “milk.” Knight says he's trying to protect the state's dairy farmers and his legislation is similar to what has passed in other states. Opponents of the legislation say the legislation is unnecessary and hurts competition. Knight's bill defines milk as the “lacteal secretion” from a list of animals that includes cows, water buffalo, sheep, goats, yaks, deer, reindeer, moose, horses and donkeys.
Virginia lawmaker proposes bill to end Lee-Jackson holiday
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia lawmaker has filed a bill that would scrap the state’s Lee-Jackson holiday celebrating two Confederate generals and add one on Election Day. Del. Joseph Lindsey’s bill is one of hundreds lawmakers will consider when they convene next month for the start of the 2020 legislative session. Lee-Jackson Day, established over 100 years ago, is observed annually on the Friday preceding the third Monday in January. It honors Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, both native Virginians. Critics view it as a celebration of the state’s slave-holding history. Many localities do not observe it.