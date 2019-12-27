Homicide suspect from South Carolina located during traffic stop in Goochland

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office located a homicide suspect from South Carolina while doing a traffic stop.
The traffic stop took place on Dec. 20 in the River Road and Maidens Road area.
Jyrik Kemon Brewer, 20, of Columbia, South Carolina was turned over to Virginia State Police for extradition.
Inside the vehicle were multiple loaded firearms.
Nigel McFarland, 20, of Columbia, South Carolina, was a passenger in the car with Brewer.
McFarland was arrested by the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a felony in possession of a firearm, and felony concealed weapons. McFarland is currently being held without bond at Henrico County Jail.
