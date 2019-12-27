Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have already clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs and will rest several key starters in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That doesn't mean the Ravens don't have incentive to win. Baltimore has long been locked in a rivalry with the Steelers and could possibly knock Pittsburgh out of the playoff hunt. The Steelers can get in with a loss, but their best path to the postseason is to win Sunday and have Tennessee lose to Houston. Quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Mark Ingram are among those Ravens who are expected to be inactive.