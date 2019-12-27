Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Blake Griffin had 14 points and a season-high 11 rebounds as the Detroit Pistons routed the Washington Wizards 132-102 in a matchup of short-handed teams. The Pistons were missing Reggie Jackson (back) and Luke Kennard (knee). Griffin, Bruce Brown and Derrick Rose were playing through injuries. John Wall, Davis Bertans, Isaiah Thomas, Thomas Bryant and Rui Hachimura sat out for Washington. Detroit, which had already lost twice to the Wizards, got 14 points and 10 rebounds from Andre Drummond. Pistons coach Dwane Casey was able to use the lopsided margin to rest his key players.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys still have a chance to make the playoffs in an underachieving season. The Cowboys would qualify with a win over Washington on Sunday and a Philadelphia loss to the New York Giants. Prescott is still dealing with a right shoulder injury that the quarterback played with in a 17-9 loss to the Eagles last week. The visit from the Redskins could be the last game for embattled Dallas coach Jason Garrett. Washington also has a decision to make on interim coach Bill Callahan.
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have already clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs and will rest several key starters in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That doesn't mean the Ravens don't have incentive to win. Baltimore has long been locked in a rivalry with the Steelers and could possibly knock Pittsburgh out of the playoff hunt. The Steelers can get in with a loss, but their best path to the postseason is to win Sunday and have Tennessee lose to Houston. Quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Mark Ingram are among those Ravens who are expected to be inactive.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Robert Griffin III will make his first start at quarterback since 2016 when he leads the Baltimore Ravens against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Because the Ravens have already wrapped up the top seed in the AFC playoffs, Griffin will start for Lamar Jackson in a game that's essentially meaningless to Baltimore. Griffin hasn't started since he playing for the Cleveland Browns three years ago. The former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year has been a backup in Baltimore over the past two seasons. Known as RG3, Griffin has thrown one touchdown pass in six games this year.