Forecast: Firday morning dense fog

By Andrew Freiden | December 27, 2019 at 4:10 AM EST - Updated December 27 at 4:10 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - THICK fog will slow the morning commute Friday, then it’s 4 more warm days for December.

FRIDAY: THICK and potential dangerous fog through 10am, then partly to mostly cloudy and breezy in the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in low to mid 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 70%)

MONDAY: VERY WARM. Showers likely both morning and afternoon. Temperatures in the low 60′s during the morning then gradually fall in the afternoon. (Rain Chance: 60%)

TUESDAY: NEW YEARS EVE: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s. New Years Eve evening looking mainly clear and cold!

WEDNESDAY: NEW YEARS DAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Lows near 30, highs in the mid 50s (Rain Chance: 40%)

