Fire Captain: 74-year-old woman burned while lighting candle

DEALE, Va. - Authorities in Maryland say a 74-year-old woman was flown to a burn center after her face was severely wounded while lighting a candle.
Deale fire department spokesman Capt. Russ Davies told The Capital Gazette that the woman arrived at the station around 6 p.m. Christmas evening.
She told paramedics her face was injured earlier that day as she tried to light a candle.
Davies says the woman’s facial burns were significant but weren’t believed to be life-threatening. Paramedics determined she should be flown to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore.
The woman’s current condition wasn’t immediately released.
