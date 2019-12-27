Bishop, Norfolk State visit Stony Brook

SUPER SENIORS: Norfolk State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Bishop, Steven Whitley, Joe Bryant Jr. and Kashaun Hicks have combined to account for 58 percent all Spartans points this season, though that number has dropped to 47 percent over the team's last five games.JUMPING FOR JERMAINE: Bishop has connected on 35.1 percent of the 94 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 20 over his last three games. He's also made 85.2 percent of his foul shots this season.