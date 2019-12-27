2 adults, 3 juveniles seriously injured in Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Two adults and three juveniles were seriously injured in a crash in Chesterfield on Friday afternoon.
Police were called around 1:38 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash along Route 76 at mile marker 10.8.
“The trooper’s preliminary investigation reveals that an adult male driver of a Toyota Yaris was traveling southbound Route 76 in the left lane when he lost control, crossed the median, and struck an SUV traveling northbound Route 76 in the right lane. The SUV then went off road left and overturned in the median,” Virginia State Police said in a release.
All five occupants in the SUV, including three juveniles, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. An adult woman in the front seat was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected.
The male driver of the Toyota was checked at the scene but not taken to the hospital.
The driver of the Toyota was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control.
Police are investigating.
