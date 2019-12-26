‘You feel it when the big bass notes come up through the floor’: Byrd Theatre’s organ turns 91

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We all cherish family traditions on Christmas Day that have been passed down for generations and here in Richmond, there’s a city tradition that’s been ongoing for more than 90 years.
“I’m always amazed the reaction this organ gets, still after 90 years, on a Saturday night when this thing comes over the rail," said Bob Gulledge.
Bob Gulledge is the Byrd Theatre’s house organist. He visited the Byrd when he was a teenager and fell in love with the organ.
“It caught my attention and I begged that man for lessons for probably five years before I was able to start my lessons,” said Gulledge.
Gulledge has now been playing for decades.
“It goes back about 50 plus years...If that’s possible. Wow,” he said.
The Byrd is home to a Wurlitzer Theatre Organ; it was installed back in 1928. It was assembled in a factory, put on a rail car, and shipped to Richmond.
It’s one of the last original “Installation Wurlitzers” in the entire world and it’s the last one played on a regular schedule in the Commonwealth.
“They know this organ around the world!”
Most of the mighty Wurlitzer you can’t see, it’s on a separate floor!
“Everything I do here, goes through here and translates upstairs through a relay and through the pipe chambers,” said Gulledge.
There are nearly 1,200 pipes in 2 rooms and, just like a piano, it needs to be tuned.
It’s similar to a clarinet or a saxophone, but with a brass reed. The length of which changes the pitch. It takes two people to tune: one person on the upper floor, one with the keys and pedals. Due to the organ’s age, if something breaks, they can’t really fix it, it needs to be rebuilt. But traditions are worth saving.
On Christmas Eve, 91 years after the Wurlitzer organ made its debut, it’s playing for a packed house for a Christmas tradition.
“[People say] ‘you’ve played for three generations of my family at Christmas and this is a tradition we have to come back every year,’” said Gulledge, “I’m always amazed at it. It sort of sets me back a bit.”
And with something this treasured, its future is more valuable than gold.
If you would like to donate to the theatre, you can visit their website here.