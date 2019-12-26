Woods, St. Pete's visit Hampton

STEPPING UP: The powerful Stanley is putting up 20.3 points and 7.2 rebounds to lead the charge for the Pirates. Davion Warren has paired with Stanley and is putting up 8.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. The Peacocks have been led by Woods, who is averaging 7.5 points and 6.3 rebounds.BEN GETS BUCKETS: In 12 appearances this season, Hampton's Stanley has shot 58.5 percent.