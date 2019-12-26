On This Day: Richmond Theater burns, killing more than 70 people including Virginia’s Governor

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day, Dec. 26, 1811, a packed Richmond Theater catches fire, killing more than 70 people including Virginia’s governor.
At the time it was the deadliest urban disaster in American history but is often forgotten by Richmonders today.
The victims were mostly women and children, and you can still see the memorial for them on East Broad Street today – Monumental Church.
To learn more about the Richmond Theater fire and to hear about heroes who risked their lives to save dozens of others, listen to this week’s episode of the How We Got Here podcast:
