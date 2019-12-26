Suspect arrested for DUI after found asleep at the wheel

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A suspect was arrested for driving under the influence after he was found slumped over the wheel on the wrong side of the road.
On Dec. 22 at approximately 5: 18 a.m, Deputy West responded to reports of a vehicle stopped on the wrong side of the road in the area of Northampton Boulevard and Mine Road.
The driver of that vehicle was Favian Beard, 28, of Stafford.
Arriving at the scene, deputies noticed that the vehicle was in drive and Beard’s foot was on the brake.
The vehicle was locked and all the windows were rolled up, therefore deputies could not put the vehicle into park.
Deputy West and Deputy Ahern attempted yelling and knocking on the windows to Beard up, but he did not respond.
Beard slightly shifted position and his foot fell off the brake, causing the vehicle to roll toward the red light.
Deputy Ahern then broke the passenger window, waking Beard up, and then instructing him to put the vehicle into park.
Deputies smelled alcohol coming from Beard and noticed his eyes were also bloodshot and glassy. He was also unsteady on his feet.
Beard told the deputies he had been drinking, along with having an open container of alcohol on the passenger seat.
Field sobriety tests were conducted as well as a breath test.
Beard was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecured bond on charges of driving under the influence, open container, and a traffic violation.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.