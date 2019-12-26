8 shot, 3 dead in under 30 hours during violent holiday in the City of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s been a violent holiday in the City of Richmond with eight people shot, three of them killed in a matter of just two days.
The latest shooting happened in Gilpin Court on Christmas night, shortly before 11. The two victims were identified Thursday as 40-year-old Antoine Dickens and 25-year-old Marquise Dudley. Their bodies were discovered near Saint Paul Street.
So far police do not have a suspect description.
Earlier Christmas morning, a quadruple shooting in Shockoe Bottom leaves one dead.
37-year-old man Kenneth Lawson died in a restaurant near the intersection of 18th and East Main Streets.
“I was upstairs watching tv and I looked out of the window and the guy standing went down. Right then I knew something had happened,” a witness said.
A man and woman were both left with life-threatening injuries, while another woman who was shot is expected to be okay. The witness we spoke to said he heard 7 to 8 shots.
And then on Christmas Eve, two people were shot on the city’s southside. It happened along Fernbrook Drive, just before 6 o’clock. Police say two victims were rushed to the hospital where one of them is fighting to survive. Witnesses tell us they heard around 15 shots fired.
No arrests have been made in any of these shootings. If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
