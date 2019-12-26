Police urge drivers to be alert after 9 people die in crashes in 5 days

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are urging drivers to be distraction-free and alert after nine people were killed in just five days in crashes on Virginia roadways.
Since Saturday, Dec. 21 through midnight Christmas Day, nine people were killed in six traffic crashes across the state.
Those six crashes happened in Goochland, Loudoun, Richmond and Rockingham counties, and the cities of Chesapeake and Newport News.
Three people were killed in the Goochland crash and two died in the Rockingham crash. A pedestrian was killed in the Newport News crash.
Police said half of these deadly crashes happened on Christmas Eve.
“The state police are reminding all drivers to be alert and drive distraction free at all times while behind the wheel. Sharing the road responsibly with pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcycles, complying with speed limits, driving sober and always wearing a seat belt are required by law of all drivers in Virginia,” police said in a release.
So far this year, 800 adults, teenagers and children have been killed in traffic crashes across the state.
“Alert and safe drivers can help keep this number from increasing within the final days of 2019,” police said.
