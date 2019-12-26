Police search for missing 5-year-old boy in Mich.

MONTCALM CO., Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Michigan State Police issued an endangered/missing alert for a missing 5 year-old boy.
Police say Beau Brennan Belson was last seen playing in his backyard in Six Lakes on Wednesday evening.
He has blonde hair and blue eyes and is about 3 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray footie pajamas with green dinosaurs, a blue jacket and black boots.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts was asked to call the the State Police Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444. People also can call 911.
Copyright 2019 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.