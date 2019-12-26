Police search for man suspected of trying to cash fraudulent check for more than $28K

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a man who is suspected of trying to cash a fraudulent check for more than $28,000.
Officers say on Nov. 21, the man tried depositing the check at First Bank along Patterson Avenue.
“The suspect provided paperwork to open a new business account, but differing addresses on the documents made a bank worker suspicious,” police said in a release.
The check was then put on hold.
After further investigation, police believe the suspect somehow intercepted the original check through the mail and tried to open a business in an effort to get the money. Detectives also believe he may have used a fake ID.
Anyone with information is asked to call Third Precinct Detective M. Williams at (804) 646-1007 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
