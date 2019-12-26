News to know for Dec. 26: Firefighters battle massive blaze; police investigate shootings; cat tests positive for rabies

News to know for Dec. 26: Firefighters battle massive blaze; police investigate shootings; cat tests positive for rabies
Crews battled a fire in Powhatan County. (Source: Huguenot Vol. Fire Dept.)
December 26, 2019 at 7:29 AM EST - Updated December 26 at 7:29 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.

House Fire

A massive fire badly damaged a home in Powhatan County on Thursday morning.

Multiple crews responded to the fire around 2:15 a.m. near Bell and Powhatan Lakes roads.

When crews arrived, they found a home that was fully engulfed in flames.

Massive fire badly damages home in Powhatan

Henrico Shooting

Henrico police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting on Thursday morning.

Police said the shooting happened just before 6 a.m. in the area of the 5500 block of Williamsburg Road.

One man was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

(Source: NBC12)

Gilpin Court Shooting

A Christmas night death investigation is underway in Richmond.

Just before 11 p.m. Richmond Police responded to 1000 block of St. Paul Street for reports of gunfire. Two people were found dead on scene, police said.

NBC12 reached out police and officers did not immediately say if the victims had been shot.

This incident comes less than 24 hours after a 37-year-old man was killed in a quadruple shooting in Shockoe Bottom.

2 people were found dead Christmas night.
2 people were found dead Christmas night. (Source: NBC12)

Quadruple Shooting

Richmond police have identified the man shot and killed outside a restaurant in Shockoe Bottom, early Christmas morning.

Police said Kenneth Lawson, 37, of the 3300 block of 3rd Avenue, was killed. Three others were shot along the 1800 block of East Main Street, just a block from the 17th Street Farmer’s Market.

There is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Man killed in Christmas morning quadruple shooting in Shockoe Bottom identified

Confirmed Rabies

A cat that had been acting aggressive and bit people has tested positive for rabies, the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office said.

The stay cat was from a residential area in the 14000 block of Long Branch Road. Deputies were notified on Dec. 24.

The sheriff’s office said the cat was acting aggressively and is known to have bitten people.

Anyone who may have had contact with the cat should seek medical advice, deputies say.

DHEC says a person caring for a stray cat may have been exposed to rabies. (Source: Pixabay)
DHEC says a person caring for a stray cat may have been exposed to rabies. (Source: Pixabay)

Christmas Meals

The group Bridging RVA hosted its fifth annual Christmas Day Dinner, providing more than a thousand meals to anyone in need or who wanted to enjoy some friendship, Wednesday.

Organizers said they served 1,038 meals and gave hundreds of toys and coats to children.

Dozens of volunteers and donors help make the Community Christmas Dinner possible each year, through Bridging RVA.

Final Thought

“What lies behind you and what lies in front of you, pales in comparison to what lies inside of you.” - Ralph Waldo Emerson

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.