Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

FATAL COLLISION-TRUCKER CHARGED
Driver charged after 2 killed in fatal crash in Virginia
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Two people were killed when a tractor-trailer collided with an SUV in Virginia, and authorities charged the driver of the tractor-trailer with reckless driving. Virginia State Police says in a news release that 35-year-old Raheel Azhar of Wappingers Falls, New York, was attempting to make a left turn into a gas station on U.S. Highway 11 on Tuesday when his rig collided with an SUV. Police say 33-year-old Dustin E. Harlow of Harrisonburg, Virginia, died at the scene. A passenger in Harlow's SUV, identified as 82-year-old Nancy S. Lambert of Rockingham, Virginia, was airlifted to a hospital, where she died.
FATAL HOUSE FIRE
Christmas Day house fire kills 1 in Virginia
CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia volunteer fire department says one person has been killed in a house fire on Christmas Day. The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company says on its Facebook page that its units were called to a fire around 6:21 a.m. When firefighters arrived and gained access inside the home, they found a body. The victim's identity hasn't been released pending notification of family. No other injuries were reported.
RICHMOND-FATAL SHOOTING
1 killed, 3 wounded in Richmond shooting on Christmas Day
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Richmond say one person was killed and three others were wounded after a shooting on Christmas Day. News outlets reports officers responding to a call early Wednesday found four adult victims. The Richmond Ambulance Authority declared one person dead on the scene, transported another person to the hospital with a life-threatening injury and the third and fourth victims had non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made in the case.
FATAL SKIING ACCIDENT
Skiing accident at Pennsylvania resort kills Virginia man
MACUNGIE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a skiing accident at an eastern Pennsylvania resort claimed the life of a Virginia man. The Lehigh County coroner's office said Wednesday that 23-year-old Matthew Rosenstein of Arlington, Virginia died Monday of multiple blunt force injuries after striking snowblowing equipment at about 2 p.m. Monday at Bear Creek Mountain Resort. He died at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. The death was ruled accidental. The resort told WFMZ in a statement that the skier was “alert and responsive" when ski patrol responded to the scene. The statement said he had a helmet “but was not wearing it at the time.”
ELECTION SECURITY-THE BATTLEFIELD
Election officials learn military mindset ahead of 2020 vote
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — State and local officials are at the vanguard defending U.S. elections from foreign tampering. Now they're getting some help from past and present national security officials who are teaching them to take a military mindset to identify threats. At a recent training held by the Defending Digital Democracy project, 120 state and local election officials were trained on bringing military best practices to Election Day operations. Those practices include adopting a “battle staff” command structure with clear roles and responsibilities. The training comes as the nation's intelligence chiefs warn that Russia and others remain interested in interfering in U.S. elections.
VIRGINIA PROSECUTOR RETIRES
Ebert retires after 52 years of high-profile prosecutions
MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — An unprecedented 52-year-career as a chief prosecutor in northern Virginia is coming to an end for Prince William County Commonwealth's Attorney Paul Ebert. The 82-year-old Ebert was Virginia's youngest prosecutor when he first took office in 1968. At the end of the month, he'll retire as Virginia's oldest prosecutor after opting not to run for a 14th term. His career was known for its share of high-profile cases, including John and Lorena Bobbitt, who faced separate trials after she cut off her husband's penis. Ebert sent 15 men to death row, including D.C. sniper John Allen Muhammad.
LONGEST SWINGING PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE
Kentucky-Virginia park seeks recording-breaking swing bridge
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A state park that borders Kentucky and Virginia wants to build the longest pedestrian swinging bridge in North America. News outlets report the 725-foot bridge would cross the Russell Fork river and connect the Virginia and Kentucky sides of the park. A Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority grant of up to $433,000 would help fund the bridge, which park officials said would be the longest in North America. The park has an additional $326,000 in funds from other sources earmarked for the bridge. Construction is set to start in 2020 and end in 2021. The grant funds would also go toward other park maintenance and construction.
AP-VA-COAL MINE-WORKERS FURLOUGHED
Company idles Virginia coal mine, cites trade war with China
RAVEN, Va. (AP) — A company that owns a coal mine in Virginia has furloughed 600 workers until the end of the year. The reported reason behind the move is the trade war between the U.S. and China. The Bristol Herald Courier reported Monday that Coronado Coal idled its mining facility in Buchanan County on Dec. 16. A stage agency that oversees mining in Virginia said the company cited the trade war. But Coronado did not specify what it was looking for between China and the U.S. Tensions appear to have eased after China said it plans to buy $200 billion worth of American goods and services.