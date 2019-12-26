Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Robert Griffin III will make his first start at quarterback since 2016 when he leads the Baltimore Ravens against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Because the Ravens have already wrapped up the top seed in the AFC playoffs, Griffin will start for Lamar Jackson in a game that's essentially meaningless to Baltimore. Griffin hasn't started since he playing for the Cleveland Browns three years ago. The former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year has been a backup in Baltimore over the past two seasons. Known as RG3, Griffin has thrown one touchdown pass in six games this year.