2 found dead in Gilpin Court on Christmas night

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Christmas night death investigation is underway in Richmond.
Just before 11 p.m. Richmond Police responded to 1000 block of St. Paul Street for reports of gunfire. Two people were found dead on scene, police said.
NBC12 reached out police and officers did not immediately say if the victims had been shot.
This incident comes less than 24 hours after a 37-year-old man was killed in a quadruple shooting in Shockoe Bottom.
The investigation is ongoing.
