Forecast: Patchy dense fog, then partly sunny and warmer than average

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures will remain above average through the start of next week.
THURSDAY: AM patchy fog possible, and maybe even icy spots with sub-freezing early morning temperatures. Otherwise partly sunny and warm for December. Highs in the upper 50s.
FRIDAY: patchy fog, then Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, high: 60
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Lows in the mid and upper 30s, highs near 60.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid and upper 40s, highs in low to mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
MONDAY: Few lingering morning showers then partial clearing into the afternoon. Lows in upper 50s, Temperatures hit 60 in the morning and then drop off. (AM Rain Chance: 40%)
TUESDAY: NEW YEARS EVE: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s. New Years Eve evening looking mainly clear and cold!
WEDNESDAY: NEW YEARS DAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 30, highs in the mid 40s.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.