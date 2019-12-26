Chesterfield offering free Christmas tree recycling

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield residents can have their live Christmas tree recycled for free.
Starting on Dec. 26, residents can take their live trees to be recycled at the Northern or Southern Area convenience centers through Jan. 31, 2020.
Chesterfield County Northern Area Convenience Center
3200 Warbro Road
Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Friday-Sunday 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Chesterfield County Southern Area Convenience Center
6700 Landfill Drive
Hours: Monday, Thursday, Friday-Sunday 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
