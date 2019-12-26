Chesterfield offering free Christmas tree recycling

Chesterfield offering free Christmas tree recycling
Very warm weather is in the forecast for Christmas. (Source: Pexels)
December 26, 2019 at 9:55 AM EST - Updated December 26 at 9:55 AM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield residents can have their live Christmas tree recycled for free.

Starting on Dec. 26, residents can take their live trees to be recycled at the Northern or Southern Area convenience centers through Jan. 31, 2020.

Chesterfield County Northern Area Convenience Center

3200 Warbro Road

Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Friday-Sunday 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Chesterfield County Southern Area Convenience Center

6700 Landfill Drive

Hours: Monday, Thursday, Friday-Sunday 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.