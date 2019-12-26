Bridging RVA serves more than 1,000 Christmas Day meals

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The group Bridging RVA hosted its fifth annual Christmas Day Dinner, providing more than a thousand meals to anyone in need or who wanted to enjoy some friendship, Wednesday.
Organizers said they served 1,038 meals and gave hundreds of toys and coats to children.
Santa also made an appearance at the Temple Beth Ahabah on West Franklin Street.
Dozens of volunteers and donors help make the The Community Christmas Dinner possible each year, through Bridging RVA.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.