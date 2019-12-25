VUU awards 115 scholarships to students on Christmas

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Christmas was a little brighter for 115 Virginia Union University students who were awarded scholarships on the holiday.
The school awarded $250,000 in need-based scholarships to students who were selected based on their student profile.
The names of the winners were announced on social media.
“We are doing everything in our power to ensure that our students are able to concentrate on their academics and not be burdened with financial debt,” said Dr. Hakim J. Lucas, President & CEO at Virginia Union University. “Announcing these awards on Christmas is our gift to the students and their families. We want to inspire our students and encourage them to continue their studies.”
The scholarships are available thanks to several contributions from alumni, donors and corporate partners.
The 115 students have until noon on Jan. 3, 2020 to accept the award. Students can claim their scholarship by contacting enrollment management at (804) 257-5675 or email at enrollmentmanagement@vuu.edu.
